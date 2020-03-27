686 quarantine wards with 1,951 beds set up: Anantapur Collector Gandham Chandrudu

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu thanked the people for cooperating with the district administration in implementing lockdown in the district and urged them to continue the same support till April 14.



Addressing a press conference at Junior College auditorium here on Friday, the Collector stated that 686 quarantine rooms with 1,951 beds have been arranged in isolation wards in 14 Assembly constituencies. Every quarantine centre is manned by a medical officer. He said that 54 Kia personnel are in home isolation rooms in Bengaluru. Replying to a question he said that 142 foreigners are living in RDT campus. Most of them belong to Spain and four belong to Germany and France. The Collector said that Savera Hospital has been recognised as a Covid-19 Hospital for treating corona patients.

He said that 20,000 sanitation workers in the district have been striving for improving sanitation conditions. A viral research diagnostic laboratory has been opened in Anantapur Government Medical College for conducting research on the corona virus, he said. Meanwhile 373 migrant labourers who had returned from other states have been kept under isolation for 28-day period. Gandham Chandrudu revealed that foreign returnees are under surveillance by the police. Forty five persons who had returned to Hindupur from their Mecca pilgrimage also have been clinically examined and their blood samples were sent for tests.