750 crore allocated for providing drinking water in Nellore

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that Rs 750 crore will be spent for providing drinking water in the coming three years in the district. Addressing the officials on the development of Jalajeevan Mission at the ZP Conference Hall on Monday, he said now out of 5.70 lakh families in the district, 50 per cent were getting safe and clean drinking water.

He also said works in 1,664 have been completed and 598 villages would be provided safe drinking water. He said each family should get 55 litres of drinking water per day and asked the RWS officials to take measures to supply the required quantity of water and a tap connection. He asked the officials to be keen on providing drinking water as seasonal diseases report during the winter.

He asked them to plan the requirement for the next three years and improve the infrastructure for supplying the drinking water. He further said they were now conducting 5,000 Covid tests per day and around 15 per cent people were tested positive on an average. He also said the district 2,500 beds in Covid hospitals, 3,500 in Covid care centres and 570 beds in community health centres. He said they had started a call centre for those who are in home-based isolation and appealed to donate plasma from the recovered patients. Senior officials were present.