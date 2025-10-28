787 pregnant women shifted to hospitals in AP

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said that 787 pregnant women close to delivery have been shifted to nearby hospitals as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone ‘Montha’, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.

Yadav said local medical officials shifted the women — those within a week of their due date — to area and district government hospitals based on information collected from Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs).

“As many as 787 pregnant women who are nearing delivery have been shifted to nearby hospitals as a precaution in view of cyclone ‘Montha’, which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning,” Yadav said in a press release on Monday. The minister said doctors are taking special care of high-risk pregnant women.

“Of these, 240 are from Krishna, 171 from Eluru, 150 from Konaseema, and 142 from East Godavari districts, while similar measures are being taken in other districts as well,” he said. He added that these precautions are being implemented across 17 cyclone-affected districts.

The minister said medical camps have been set up in government shelters established across these 17 districts in view of the cyclone’s impact. “Each medical camp has a Primary Health Centre (PHC) medical officer, an ANM, and an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker,” Yadav said, adding that 551 shelters have been established so far, with Community Health Officers (CHOs) deployed at sub-health centres.