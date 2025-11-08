7th state-level revenue sports and cultural festival kicks off

Anantapur: The7th State-Level revenue sports and cultural festival commenced with grandeur at the RDT Stadium, Anantapur, where the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) and Special Chief Secretary G Jayalakshmi lit the ceremonial torch and formally inaugurated the three-day event.

District Collector O Anand, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A Shyam Prasad, Joint Collectors Shiv Narayan Sharma and Mourya Bharadwaj, Assistant Collector Sachin Rahar, and AP Revenue Services Association (Amaravati) President Bopparaju Venkateswarlu participated in the inaugural ceremony.

As part of the 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram”, the CCLA, Collectors, and Joint Collectors rendered the national song. Revenue employees from all 26 districts took part in the march-past.

Speaking on the occasion, CCLA Jayalakshmi wished every team success and emphasised that such sports events help improve team spirit, work efficiency, and service delivery among revenue staff. She appreciated the efforts of the Revenue Association and district administration in organising the event.

Collector O Anand expressed happiness that Anantapur is hosting the state-level event for the first time and urged officials to uphold sportsmanship throughout the competitions.

AP Revenue Services Association President Venkateswarlu noted that the event, now in its seventh edition, helps reduce work stress and strengthens unity among employees.

The CCLA administered the oath to contingent captains and honoured march-past winners-Kakinada (1st), Anantapur (2nd), East Godavari (3rd), and Nandyal (4th). Later, officials conducted sports activities, including cricket and a blood donation camp at the RDT premises.

Senior officials, Revenue Officers, Association representatives, and staff from 26 districts attended the programme.