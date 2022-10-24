8 Indian cities among 10 polluted areas, Rajamahendravaram in top 10 best air quality list

It is known that many reports state that the pollution in the cities of the country has been increasing significantly for some time now and the people living there are suffering from not being able to breathe the fresh air. According to data released by the World Air Quality Index, eight Indian cities are among the top 10 worst air quality areas in Asia. However, only one city from India (Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh) has made it to the top 10 best air quality list.



Going by the report, Gurugram topped the list with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 679 on Sunday morning, followed by Dharuhera town near Rewari with an AQI of 543 and Bihar's Muzaffarpur with an AQI of 316. Other cities that make it to the list include Talkator, Lucknow (AQI 298), DRCC Anandpur, Begusarai, Bhopal Chauraha, Dewas, Khadakpada, Kalyan, Darshan Nagar, Chhapra. Along with Indian cities, Xiaoshishang Port (AQI 262) in Luzhou, China is also on the list of worst air quality stations along eith Bayankhoshu in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

An AQI of 0 to 50 is considered good for air quality, 51 to 100 is considered moderate and 101 to 150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151 to 200 is unhealthy for all groups. 201 to 300 is very unhealthy, 301 is considered hazardous to human health. Initiated in 2007, the World Air Quality Index is a project to help citizens become aware of air pollution by providing them with integrated global air quality information. On the occasion of Diwali, many cities in India, including Delhi-NCR, witness a sharp increase in the air quality index due to bursting of firecrackers. The increasing number of vehicles and the burning of agricultural wastes in the vicinity have a serious impact on air pollution.



Meanwhile, according to the report of IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, Hyderabad is the fourth most polluted city in India. Among the major Indian cities, Hyderabad ranks fourth after Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai. It is the most polluted mega city in the southern part of the country. According to data on the IQAir website on October 21, the air pollution level in the city was classified as unhealthy with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 159.