82 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh taking tally to 1259

With the increase of tests in the state, there has been a constant rise in the coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. As per the latest media health bulletin released by the state nodal officer, the state has reported 82 new positive cases in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 1259 with 258 recovered and 31 fatal cases. The health bulletin states that as many as 5783 samples have been tested so far.

The rise in number has been constant for past three days with an increase of 80 new cases per day. However, the government is taking all the measures to take care of the 970 patients who were undergoing the treatment.

Kurnool has reported 40 new cases, which has become concerned to the administration taking the tally to 332 followed by Guntur with 17 new cases. The police department is enforcing the lockdown strictly to contain the dreadful virus

On the other hand, the government has said that over 60 per cent of the infected people in Andhra Pradesh are the young working people between the age of 16 to 45 and requested all to stay at home and take necessary precautions irrespective of your age.





రాష్ట్రంలో గత 24 గంటల్లో 5783 సాంపిల్స్ ని పరీక్షించగా 82 మంది కోవిడ్19 పాజిటివ్ గా నమోదయ్యాయి.

రాష్ట్రం లోని నమోదైన మొత్తం 1259 పాజిటివ్ కేసు లకు గాను 258 మంది డిశ్చార్జ్ కాగా, 31 మంది మరణించారు. ప్రస్తుతం చికిత్స పొందుతున్నవారి సంఖ్య 970#APFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/g0kHgvEGai — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 28, 2020



