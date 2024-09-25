  • Menu
84 Anganwadi vacancies to be filled up

84 Anganwadi vacancies to be filled up
Anantapur: Woman and Child Welfare department is filling 84 Anganwadi vacancies in 11 ICDS projects in the erstwhile Anantapur district.

The child development project officers of the ICDS projects have called for applications from eligible persons.

October 1 is the last date for filing applications for the jobs. The applicants are advised to contact project offices for more details on rule of reservations etc. All the vacancies are filled on contract basis.

