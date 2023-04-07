87 percent of people received welfare schemes in AP, says Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that YSRCP has launched an innovative program in the name of Jagananne Maa Bhavishyat in a way that no other party has done so far. He said that 7 lakh party workers and householders will participate in this program from today till 20th of this month. He said that they are conducting the program on a large scale.

He said that as part of the program, his party workers and householders will go to 60 lakh households in the state and explain the government's welfare programs and party policies.

Stating that the welfare schemes were provided to about 87 percent of the people in the state during the YSRCP regime, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that all the people are wishing that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to come back to power again in 2024.