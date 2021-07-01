9 command control rooms for tourists safety on boats: Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Rajamahendravaram: Nine command control rooms have been established for monitoring and providing security to tourists at the strategic points, informed Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao who inaugurated the tourist spot at Gandi Pochamma temple under Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district on Thursday.

The command control rooms are set up at Gandhi Pochamma and Pochavaram, East Godavari district, Sinaganapalli and Perantalapalli in West Godavari district, Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam district, Nagarjuna Sagar in Guntur district, Srisailam in Kurnool district, Berm Park in Krishna district, he added.

He said that Papikondalu tour package is operated with 29 boats out of which two boats are operated by APTDC and the remaining by the private operators. He said that AP Maritime Board had issued registration certificates and NOC to 8 boats out of which two belong to APTDC and the remaining are private boats.

The Minister said that the APTDC boat operations will start from July 4 from Gandipochamma temple to Parentalapalli and the reservations for the tour will be available at all APTDC centres. He said that two government launches and 4 private launches have been accorded licence for cruise in River Godavari.

He said that the control rooms are provided with CCTV surveillance, fire extinguishers, first aid kit, life-saving equipment, PA system, computer setup for information and bookings and ticket counter.

For boating operations at Papikondalu, four control rooms have been established in the district. The Minister urged the owners of the launches to fill their launches with permitted number of passengers only. He also mentioned that the lapses should not recur as the government has strengthened the security system in tourist spots in AP.

In the wake of the boat tragedy which occurred at Kacchuluru, East Godavari district on September 15, 2019, the government took strong steps to ensure safety of the tourists. He said that steps are being taken to establish image parks for the tourists at Polavaram Project. Polavaram Project is a lifeline of the Andhras, he said.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat Ram stated that the GPS system has been strengthened to provide safety and protection to the tourists.