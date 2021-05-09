'95 per cent of patients tested positive are dying due to the fear': Mallikarjun

Kadapa: Service to mankind is service to God this is what a 31 year old man Bandlamudi Mallikarjuna who works as a Junior assistant in Rayachoti Municipal office has learnt after recovering from the novel Coronavirus. The suffering mostly mental stress faced by him when he came to know that he was affected by COVID-19 made him get some ideas which now people call it as humanist idea. Mallikarjun says he is now more popularly known as COVID Mallikarjun. He said he was tested positive during the first wave on 1st September 2020. Doctors and family members thought he was on the verge of death as his condition was fast deteriorating. But somehow he had a strong feeling that he would be alright soon. He continued to be in home isolation for 14 days and finally he won over the virus. Mallkarjun says 95 percent of patients tested positive for Coronavirus are dying only because of fear as they themselves. This fear aggravates the condition and leads to a situation where oxygen support becomes necessary. If one learns to be positive and develop a feeling that this period will pass over, he would certainly return home safe, he said.

Once he recovered, he decided that he should help the COVID patients and their family members by extending physical service. Mallikarjun has since then almost dedicated his entire time to shift affected people to hospitals and attend funeral services of those who lost their lives. Talking to The Hans India, Mallikarjun said he till date he had shifted about 500 patients to hospitals and attended about 40 funerals extending whatever help he could.

He said he also coordinated with the local authorities and they recognising his service kept four ambulances with oxygen facility under his control. He said his mobile keeps ringing round the clock.

He said he was lucky that his family members especially his mother B. Santhamma encouraged him to attend services of COVID patients. She keeps hot water, soap, fresh dress outside the house. " Despite I have been mingling with Caronavirus patients we take care to see that my children, wife and mother are safe. He says he got inspiration to serve the people first when he worked as a home guard during 2009-13 in intelligence division under the present Additional Director General of Police Telangana V P Sajjanar. The Sajjanar couple are always among people and in public service, he recalls.