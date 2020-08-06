95-year-old man recovers from Coronavirus in West Godavari

Despite the coronavirus epidemic is taking the toll on public with number of positive cases in the state, there is a sigh of relief as the recovery rate is also high. On the other hand, the doctors and experts says that there is no need to be afraid of virus and instead urging to be brave and recover with the medicine provided by the doctors. They said that many have proven the same thing with people over the age of 90 are also conquering the epidemic and recovering quickly from the virus. Meanwhile, a 95-year-old man also recovered from dreadful virus in West Godavari district.

Sheikh Abdullah, an old man from Jagannadhapuram village in Velerupadu mandal contracted a fever and fatigue on the 22nd of last month. The family members immediately rushed to Velerupadu Government Primary Health Center where he was diagnosed with coronavirus symptoms and tested positive. He was rushed to Ashram Hospital in Eluru. There the doctors offered him even better treatment and the old man was recovered and was discharged on the 31st of last month.

In the latest media health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh health department on Wednesday, as many as 10,128 new coronavirus cases have been reported taking the tally to 1,86,461. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health department, 8729 persons have recovered from covid-19 and discharged while 77 people have been reported dead.

Meanwhile, as many as 104354 people have been discharged and 1681 people have died so far while as many as 80,426 patients are taking the treatment at various covid hospitals. When it comes to tests, 60,576 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which includes 31,477 rapid antigen tests and 29,099 VRDL, Trunat and NACO.