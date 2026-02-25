97.99% attend senior Inter exam on Day-1

Vijayawada: The Intermediate public examinations for second year students which commenced on Tuesday were conducted smoothly across Andhra Pradesh, recording an impressive overall attendance of 97.99% for Paper-II, according to officials of the Board of Intermediate Education.

Out of a total of 4,99,492 registered students, as many as 4,89,458 appeared for the examination, while 10,034 were absent. Among general stream candidates, 4,53,250 students attended out of 4,61,617, registering 98.19% attendance, with 8,367 absentees. In the vocational stream, 36,208 students appeared out of 37,875, marking 95.60% attendance, while 1,667 students were absent.

Board Secretary Ranjith Basha stated that the examinations are being conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner across all centres. He noted that no cases of malpractice were reported on the second day as well.

The Board has implemented strict monitoring, surveillance, and administrative measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations, he added. He expressed satisfaction over the high turnout and disciplined atmosphere, attributing the success to the coordinated efforts of district administrations, invigilation staff, and law enforcement agencies.