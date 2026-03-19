A brother like Jagan makes up for an enemy: Sharmila

Visakhapatnam: There is no need for any enemy in life if one has a brother like YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, remarked Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Y S Sharmila.

Coming down heavily on her brother during an interaction with media here on Wednesday, Sharmila expressed concern over the statement made by MP Y S Avinash Reddy about late Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Y S Sunitha Reddy.

With overpowering influence and money power, Sharmila wondered whether Avinash Reddy is under the assumption that he could get away with any crime he commits. “Avinash Reddy campaigned in a section of YSRCP-pro media channels that Vivekananda Reddy died of heart attack. When he was brutally murdered, why did YSRCP paint a different picture?” she said.

If Vivekananda Reddy was alive, Avinash Reddy knew too well that he would come in the way of his political growth and hence the former was murdered, Sharmila alleged.

Initially, Jagan demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident. But later, he took a U-turn and went for a SIT inquiry to close the case, the APCC chief recalled. “Despite Jagan Mohan Reddy governing the AP for five years, not a single piece of evidence related to Vivekananda Reddy’s case was acquired. The CBI had already collected enough evidence to prove Avinash Reddy as the prime accused in the murder case,” Sharmila pointed out.

She said in order to shield Avinash Reddy, Jagan Mohan Reddy is campaigning against Sunitha Reddy stating that she is supporting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Even as her life is under threat, Sunitha continues her battle to seek justice for her late father, APCC chief expressed concern. “Instead of backing the victims, Jagan Mohan Reddy supports the accused. If my father YS Rajasekhara Reddy were alive, he would have been deeply saddened about Jagan’s attitude,” she added.

As a brother, Jagan failed in reaching out to Sunitha in times of her loss and hence she had to approach Chandrababu Naidu to speed up the probe into Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case. “Even as Sunitha’s husband was dragged into the case and the YSRCP pictured him as a ‘murderer’, Jagan could not produce any evidence in the past five years,” she said.

The main ‘motive’ behind the murder was to earn an MP seat for Avinash Reddy and people are very much aware of it, Sharmila pointed out, adding that Vivekananda Reddy had once discussed Kadapa MP ticket controversy with her and expressed deep concern about it.