A major set back for CM Jagan, High Court orders govt to pay Rs 1400 crore to power companies

Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued an Interim Order on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued an Interim Order on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). The Court has expressed outrage over discoms for not purchasing of power despite Court's order direction. The government has directed the state government to pay Rs 1400 crore to PPAs immediately under old dues.

With this CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's government had faced a considerable backlash. Some companies have moved to the High Court on government for not purchasing the solar and wind power, which is a part of agreements. They have accused the government of not doing so.

