A portion of ceiling at a 7-day old Inorbit Mall gives away

Visakhapatnam: Much to the shock of shoppers who visited Inorbit Mall on Monday, a portion of the ceiling gave way all of a sudden.

Fortunately, no one was injured at the scene. However, mall officials ensured shoppers abandoned the area as a precautionary measure.

In the meantime, shoppers raised serious safety concerns about the recently-inaugurated mall located in Saligramapuram.

Since the mall’s inauguration, huge crowds have been witnessed at the venue.

Even as the mall was inaugurated, work is in progress on various floors. However, it has been kept open for the public.

Developed in over 1.4 million sqft of area at Saligramapuram, Inorbit Mall, the largest in Andhra Pradesh, was inaugurated in Visakhapatnam a week ago in the presence of Group president, K Raheja Corp Neel Raheja, CEO, Inorbit Mall Rajneesh Mahajan, among others.

The public demanded that the concerned officials investigate the mall’s safety standards and ensure that such incidents do not recur.