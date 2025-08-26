A series of meetings to bring JSP closer to people

Visakhapatnam: The Jana Sena Party is organising a series of meetings with leaders and workers for three days to bring the party closer to people and party chief K Pawan Kalyan will speak to them directly, informed Anakapalli MLA Konathala Ramakrishna.

Speaking to the media regarding the arrangements for the ‘Senatho – Senani’ programme organised at the Visakhapatnam municipal stadium, former minister and MLA Ramakrishna mentioned that these meetings will be organised with an aim of recognising every worker who has worked hard for the party. The MLA said that the three-day-long programmes would boost the party leaders who fought for the party and its welfare for the past 11 years.

The MLA informed that special committees have been formed for the hassle- free conduct of programmes, scheduled on August 28, 29, and 30. He said that party president and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan will meet the Veera Mahila wing activists who have been serving the party in local bodies and Assembly elections.

Speaking on the occasion, District Cooperative Central Bank chairman Kona Tatarao said that the venue for the meeting will be set up in the German hangar format. He said that the members of 12 committees formed for the purpose are working to make the event a grand success. Later, the arrangements for the meeting were reviewed by the party leaders.