A sight to behold as 85 ships manoeuvre, over 50 aircraft dot skies for ‘IFR-2026’

The International Fleet Review is a ceremonial ensemble of naval ships, aircraft and submarines

They were reviewed by the President Droupadi Murmu as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

A dozen editions of the Presidential Fleet Review have been carried out so far

The last one being held in Visakhapatnam in 2022, while India hosted two IFRs in 2001 and 2016 earlier

Visakhapatnam: An offshore patrol vessel of the Royal Thai Navy HTMS Krabi, KRI Bung Tomo of the Indonesian Navy, Russian Frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, Royal Navy of Oman Sadh, SAS Amatola from the South African Navy, MCGS Huravee, a key patrol vessel gifted by India to Maldives, INS Tarmugli, Indian Navy fast-attack craft (FAC), INS Baratang, Bangaram-class patrol vessel, ICGS Veera, the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and a fleet of other vessels manoeuvred through the Bay of Bengal to showcase their might at the International Fleet Review – 2026 hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam on February 18 (Wednesday).

The largest edition ever hosted to date saw participation of 74 countries, unfolding a grand maritime spectacle, accentuating global naval cooperation, professional camaraderie and India’s maritime capability.

Apparently, IFR-2026 marked the third International Fleet Review hosted by India, following earlier editions at Mumbai in 2001 and Visakhapatnam in 2016.

The President of India Droupadi Murmu and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, reviewed the fleet from INS Sumedha, an indigenously built offshore patrol vessel, which served as the Presidential Yacht for the IFR. INS Sumedha was adorned with the Ashoka Emblem and flew the President’s Standard at the mast.

Following a ceremonial guard of honour by a 150-person contingent and a 21-Gun Salute, the President embarked onboard INS Sumedha and sailed past the assembled Fleet of 52 anchored ships off the Visakhapatnam coast.

As many as 85 ships, including 19 foreign warships took part in the mammoth fleet review, reflecting the growing magnitude of the exercise and diversity of maritime participation.

60 Ships of the Indian Navy, four Indian Coast

Guard vessels, and one ship each from the Shipping Corporation of India and the National Institute of Ocean Technology formed a part of the Indian fleet.

Also, the review featured three Indian Navy submarines, one French At antique maritime patrol aircraft and participation by over 60 aircraft, highlighting multi-domain operational capability and coordinated maritime presence.

It was not just the sea that showcased a breath-taking action through a fleet of Indian and foreign vessels, even the skies got busier as Chetak, multirole helicopters, Black Panthers from INS Vikrant, seahawks, indigenously-developed advanced light helicopter Dhruv, among a fleet of others, dotted the skies, flying past and displaying precision in their formations, including aerial and diamond.

Along with the vessels, the President reviewed the Indian Naval Air Arm, marked by a fly-past of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. This was followed by a mobile column of warships and submarines steaming past the Presidential Yacht. The event further featured maritime and waterfront demonstrations, including a parade of sails, search and rescue operations and aerial manoeuvres by Hawk aircraft.

The International Fleet Review 2026 conveyed a loud message that India’s commitment towards maritime cooperation, interoperability and collective security is only doubling up.

In alignment with the theme ‘United through Oceans’, the grandest exercise highlighted the Indian Navy’s indigenous might, operational strength and enduring partnerships with friendly foreign navies.