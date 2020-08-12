A villager killed by his neighbour

Tirupati: A villager Venkata Ramana (50) was killed by his neighbour Narayana (45) in Kota village of Mulaka Cheruvu Mandal of Chittoor District. According to Mulakala Cheruvu police, by the heated argument between two of them, this murder was taken place.

On Wednesday afternoon, When accused Narayana cutting the tree with an axe, Venkataraman who was already in sedation started scolding the accused Narayana without any cause.

In continuation of this incident for some time a heated argument took place between both of them, later Narayan injured Venkataraman by the axe. With severe injuries, Venkataraman died on the spot.

Villagers informed the police on this incident. Madanapalli DSP Ravi Manohar Achari reached the murder spot and enquired about the murder details from villagers.