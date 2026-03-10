Abhinav chairman, Anvesh vice-chairman of CII Vja Zone

Vijayawada: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced the new office bearers for its Vijayawada Zone for the year 2026–27, appointing Abhinav Kotagiri as chairman and Anvesh Dasari as vice-chairman.

Abhinav Kotagiri currently serves as Vice-President and Chief Data Center Delivery Officer at Pi Data Centers Pvt Ltd. The company is recognised as India’s first Greenfield data center and the world’s fourth largest Uptime Institute TIER IV Certified data center, and is among the leading providers of multi-cloud, artificial intelligence, and managed technology services.

Anvesh Dasari has been elected as the Vice-Chairman of the CII Vijayawada Zone.

He is Director at Efftronics Systems, a technology enterprise known for developing advanced engineering and digital solutions for critical sectors including railways, power systems, water resource management, and smart infrastructure.

The newly elected leadership team is expected to drive stronger industry collaboration, policy advocacy, and regional economic development initiatives in the Vijayawada Zone. With growing investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and digital services across Andhra Pradesh, CII Vijayawada is poised to play a vital role in fostering industry–government partnerships and enabling sustainable industrial growth.

Industry members welcomed the appointments, expressing confidence that the new office bearers will accelerate innovation, strengthen business ecosystems, and enhance the region’s competitiveness at the national level.