Abolition of Council will take 2 years: MLC Vitapu Balasubramanyam in Ongole

Ongole: MLC Vitapu Balasubramanyam announced that the decision to send the bills on decentralisation of capital and repealing the CRDA to the select committee is already announced by the Council chairman, but it would be sent after the House is announced to be prorogued.



Addressing media here on Friday, the graduates MLC from East Rayalaseema demanded that the Chief Minister and other leaders should stop demeaning the upper house of the legislature and said that the Council, with its members from the graduates and teachers, have discussed many issues related to public more meaningfully than the Assembly.

He said that even though if the government wants to abolish the Council undemocratically, it will take nearly two years to complete the procedure. He reminded that earlier, the Assembly passed the resolution to abolish the Council in March of 1983, but the Council was abolished in April of 1985 only after the resolution went to department of law, then to both houses of parliament and then to the President for the issue of gazette after signing it.

Subramanyam opined that being the only member of the Council since its reinstate 13 years ago, he didn't witness scenes like fight between political bulls in the House, by both parties. He said the ministers in the government, who should see the House runs smoothly, went dual in arguments with the opposition party members as the hapless chairman sits silently for 25 minutes.