Academy will groom sports enthusiasts to achieve goals: Sindhu

Visakhapatnam: Steps will be taken not just to groom athletes to excel in sports but also guide them to bag medals, badminton player P V Sindhu said.

Participating in the ground-breaking ceremony of PV Sindhu Centre of Badminton Excellence at Peddagadili, Arilova in Visakhapatnam where the state government allotted close to two acres of land for the purpose, Sindhu expressed confidence that the academy will become operational by a year.

Sindhu took to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, to express her excitement over her participation for the ceremony in Visakhapatnam. “This is not just a facility but a future, a bold step to elevate the next generation of champions and ignite the spirit of excellence in Indian sports. With the unwavering support of my amazing team, partners, we are building something that will inspire, empower, shape the future of Indian sports for generations to come,” she posted on the social media platform.

Sindhu observed that a number of potential players aspire to get groomed in Visakhapatnam. It is the same reason, the badminton champion informed, she has stepped forward to set up an academy in the city. Through the sports academy, Sindhu mentioned that the talented youth in villages will be groomed to compete in global platforms.

Expressing her gratitude to the state government, Sindhu said the centre will be a space wherein athletes of all levels from any discipline can find a home and a mentor dedicated to guide them to achieve their goals.

Defining the centre as a great opportunity to contribute and give back to the sports community, Sindhu recalled how she always dreamt of building a place where young players could thrive and excel. “As Indian badminton faces challenges in terms of results, I feel it’s my responsibility to lead the way and guide the next generation. With the tremendous support athletes receive from the Badminton Association of India and Sports Authority of India, I feel I am in a position to make a difference. Also, I’m deeply motivated to create something that will not only elevate Indian badminton but also contribute to the growth of sports in the country,” the badminton player added.

This centre stands as a testament to her vision of training future champions towards realising their dreams and enhancing India’s presence on the global stage across multiple sports.

However, the locals demanded that the land allotted for the badminton academy should be utilised for setting up a junior college. Holding placards and raising slogans, they staged a protest on Thursday, voicing their views.