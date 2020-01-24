ACB chief Seetaramanjaneyulu meets CM Jagan Reddy over Raids on revenue departments officials

A few days ago, CM Jagan ordered the ACB to take action against corrupt officials in Andhra Pradesh. The ACB sleuths who conducted simultaneous raids on several tehsildar offices across the state are looking into the records in the offices. In some places, ACB officials are looking for locks to open the offices.

The ACB sleuths have raided at Visakha Sabbhavaram, Bhimili, Renigunta, Vadamkalpeta, Macharla, Vepada, Kothuru, Etcherla, Mudikumba, Ponnalluru, Pedapudi, Nujendla, Avanigadda, Thotalavallur, Kallur, Bhattiprolu and Brahmangari Matam revenue offices. On the other hand, AP ACB chief Sitaramanjaneyu came to the CM camp office a short while ago. He seems to be explaining to the CM Jagan about the ACB attacks at Revenue offices across the state.

With the latest developments in the state, the revenue employees are left in a panic. It remains to be seen how the government would proceed on the revenue department's corruption.