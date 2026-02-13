ACB court adjourns liquor scam bail pleas to February 19

Vijayawada: ACB Court adjourned to February 19 the hearing on bail petitions filed by retired IAS officer Dhanunjaya Reddy, former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s former OSD Krishnamohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case. The court directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file counters.

Separately, officials approached the Excise Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to former minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh. The court issued notices to the respondents and posted the matter to February 23 for further hearing.