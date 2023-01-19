Accord priority to supply of quality seeds, fertilizers: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials of the Agriculture Department to accord utmost priority in providing seeds and fertilizers to farmers through RBKs.

During a review meeting of the Agriculture Department, Jagan told the officials that there should be no flaws in the supply of seeds and fertilizers to the farmers even in the Rabi season.

The officials told him that they are working on plans to distribute Kisan drones and agricultural instruments on 50 per cent subsidy to farmers through RBKs besides providing training to farmers on the use of drones through Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University from December.

A total of 2,000 drones will be distributed and in the first phase, 500 drones will be given to farmers. The CM directed them to intensify training programmes and also establish a training centre in North Andhra region.

He further directed them to formulate plans on implementing Plant Doctor Concept and conduct soil testing programmes in April every year. After completing soil tests, farmers should be given the test certificates and educated on the crops to be cultivated and on the fertilizers to be used in their agricultural lands, he said.

He suggested that steps be taken to equip RBKs with soil testing instruments and complete the mapping in every village to ensure that use of fertilizers and pesticides would be limited to the requirement there by saving the farmers' money and reducing pollution.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to be ready to distribute compensation to the farmers who suffered losses due to Mandous cyclone.

In view of 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets, officials explained that an action plan has been formulated on the distribution of millets to the people.

The officials said so far foodgrains worth Rs 5,373 crore have been procured from farmers and payments were completed up to 89 per cent in view of the Sankranti festival. The procurement will go on till February second week.

The Chief Minister said that procurement should be done based on e-cropping data without the involvement of millers and middlemen while steps should be taken to strengthen the present system to ensure that farmers are not put to financial losses.