Accused in sexual assault case dies in govt hospital in Anantapur

Anantapur: Narender Reddy (28), an accused in a sexual molestation case involving a 7-year-old girl and booked by the fourth town police under POCSO Act two weeks ago died while undergoing treatment for Appendicitis in the government general hospital here on Friday late night. However, the mother of the deceased Lakshmi Devi has accused the minor girl's family members for assaulting their son and being the cause of her son's death.

According to the police, Narender Reddy was arrested by the police and produced before the court which sent him to judicial remand. While in prison, he developed a health problem and was admitted in government hospital with complaints of pain in abdomen, a week ago. He developed respiratory problem and was under artificial respiratory system, they said.

Narender's mother Lakshmi Devi told reporters that soon after the alleged molestation incident, the girl's family members attacked her family members and ransacked her house. She also lodged a complaint with the police, but she alleged that the police did not accept her complaint. She accused the girl's family members of being responsible for her son's death.