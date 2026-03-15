Activists slam civic body over stray animal neglect

Kakinada: Social activists staged a protest here on Saturday, accusing municipal authorities of neglecting Animal Birth Control (ABC) operations and failing to establish permanent shelters for stray animals.

Activist Doosarlapudi Ramana Raju and Citizens Initiative secretary D Subrahmanyam gathered near the stray dog sterilisation centre at Yalla Vari Garuvu, only to find it locked. Holding placards and raising slogans, they criticised local officials for their indifferent attitude toward the issue.

Ramana Raju challenged the municipal corporation's official count of around 16,000 stray dogs in the city, calling the data unreliable. Based on his own estimates — roughly 400 to 500 stray dogs per municipal division — the actual number could be between 25,000 and 30,000. He questioned how authorities planned to cover such a large population under the sterilisation programme. He also flagged the danger posed by stray cattle resting on busy roads, noting that collisions with speeding vehicles leave many animals injured and abandoned.

Subrahmanyam revealed that he had already filed a complaint with the commissioner and director of municipal administration regarding the alleged negligence. Though the CDMA had reportedly sought a report from the regional director, no concrete response has emerged, and the situation on the ground remains unchanged.

He further alleged that Supreme Court interim directives — mandating permanent shelters and food provisions for stray dogs and cattle — are not being properly implemented by local bodies. He warned that if a serious stray dog attack occurs and authorities are found to have ignored the court's orders, officials could face legal consequences.

Subrahmanyam also noted that the Supreme Court has signalled it may order significant compensation for victims of stray dog attacks, which could ultimately impose a heavy financial burden on the municipal corporation.