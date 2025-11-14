Adani Ports and SEZ MD Highlights Andhra Pradesh's Growth at CII Investment Summit

Visakhapatnam: Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Investment Summit, praising Andhra Pradesh for its rapid modernisation and enhanced business environment. He noted that the state has emerged as the fastest-growing startup hub in India, with guidance from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Adani highlighted the company's diverse investments in the region, which include data centres, port facilities, and cement production, culminating in a significant financial commitment of over $15 billion. These initiatives have generated more than 100,000 jobs and positioned Adani as a key partner in the state's development.

Furthermore, Adani commended Minister Nara Lokesh for his role in shaping Andhra Pradesh to meet the needs of skilled youth, human resources, and industrial growth.