Adani Rural Sports Promotion Cricket tourney organised

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting the importance of sports and community engagement in rural areas, the Adani Rural Sports Promotion Cricket tournament saw participation of 15 teams and over 250 youth from Gangavaram, Dibbapalem, and Srinagar villages. The importance of education and sports as essential pillars for youth development and empowerment was emphasised at the valedictory ceremony held here on Tuesday.

Celebrating their dedication and sportsmanship, winners and runners-up were awarded with trophies and prizes. During the ceremony, the village leaders and the sports committee representatives appreciated the port for supporting various development activities under its corporate social responsibility initiatives and positively impacted the villages, driving growth and collaboration among local communities.

The tournament not only showcased the sporting talent of the region but also reinforced the commitment of the port to invest and uplift rural communities. Speaking on the occasion, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said that the port remains committed to fostering community development in key areas such as education, health, sustainable livelihoods and infrastructure development. “We encourage youth to pursue their academic and sporting goals that aid in creating long-term benefits for them and communities,” the management encouraged.