Adequate LPG stocks available in Tirupati, Chittoor,assure officials

Tirupati / chittoor: Authorities in Tirupati and Chittoor districts have clarified that there is no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders and that supply is continuing smoothly. Joint Collectors R Govinda Rao and Adarsh Rajendran, in separate statements, reassured residents that adequate stocks are available and appealed to the public not to fall for misinformation circulating on social media.

Tirupati Joint Collector Govinda Rao said LPG distribution in the district is functioning normally with sufficient reserves in place. Oil marketing companies — IOCL, BPCL and HPCL — are ensuring uninterrupted delivery of domestic gas cylinders, he said.

He cautioned people against believing rumours about supply disruptions and warned that strict action would be taken under Section 7(1) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, against those diverting domestic or commercial cylinders illegally.

Officials have already held review meetings with gas agencies and oil companies to ensure that supply continues without interruption, he added.

The Joint Collector said LPG supply to essential institutions such as educational establishments, hostels, hospitals and temples is being maintained regularly. Consumers facing any issues can contact the Collectorate control room at 0877-2236007.

He also reminded residents to follow prescribed booking intervals — 45 days in rural areas, 25 days for single-cylinder connections in urban areas and 32 days for double-cylinder connections — and advised against unnecessary advance bookings. In Chittoor district, Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran dismissed reports of LPG scarcity as baseless. He noted that misleading information shared over the past few days had caused avoidable concern among the public.

He said 42 gas agencies are operating across the district with adequate cylinder stocks, including a reserve of around 16,000 LPG cylinders. Consumers are receiving deliveries within one to two days of booking, indicating that the supply system is functioning efficiently.

To ensure smooth distribution, the district administration has appointed special officers to monitor each gas agency and regularly assess supply and demand. A 24-hour control room has also been established at the Collectorate to address public complaints promptly.

Rajendran urged residents to avoid panic booking and to order cylinders only when necessary, assuring that the administration is closely monitoring the situation to maintain uninterrupted LPG supply throughout the district.