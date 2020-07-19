Adhere to safety norms: Minister M Srinivasa Rao tells industrialists at Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: By adhering to proper safety norms, industries can ensure smooth functioning of their operations without any hassles, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said.



At a meeting on the recent industrial mishaps with the industrialists and officials held at VUDA Children's Theatre here on Saturday, the Minister said the city has been known nationally and internationally as a peaceful city and the recent line of mishaps turn out to be unfortunate.

The State government, the Minister said, was paying much importance and attention to industrial and agricultural sectors as they give scope for employment creation. "Maintenance of factories will be a hassle-free issue only when they have safety measures in place on a permanent basis. Factories' managements should adhere to the safety norms stipulated by State and Central governments in order to prevent recurrence of such incidents," the Minister stated.

The four special teams formed to supervise security management in the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada will tour various factories from July 20 to 29. Speaking on the occasion, District Collector V Vinay Chand said the recent mishaps at LG Polymers and JN Pharma City, the Collector said, have caused anxiety among the public. He mentioned that all the industries and factories should look at the industrial hazards and come up with preventive measures.

Commissioner of Police R K Meena underlined the need to conduct mock drills at industrial areas to create awareness among people. Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, MP M V V Satyanarayana, Araku MP G Madhavi, among others took part in the conference.