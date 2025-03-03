Admin all set to procure paddy from farmers

Nellore: In the wake of harvesting of paddy expected to begin in a few days, the administration is all set to procure paddy from the farmers in the current rabi season.

It may be recalled that during his recent visit, Minister of Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar instructed the administration to provide MSP to paddy farmers.

Following the directions of the State government, the administration has established 300 paddy purchase centres to procure paddy.

According to official sources, the State government has proposed to purchased the paddy in two varieties one is Grade-1 (Super fine variety) and Grade-2 (Common variety).

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) P Satyavani said that farmers are expected to produce 11 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in 3.5 lakh acres in the current season.

She said that as per the guidelines it was decided to provide Rs 19,720 per putty (850 kg) for Grade-1 variety while Rs 19,700 for Grade-2 by considering moisture percentage as 17 per cent. She said that it was proposed to procure 5.5 lakh metric tonnes from the farmers in the district. She urged the farmers who are ready to harvest the crop to register the schedule with agriculture assistant with e-crop and EKYC. She said that later a coupon will be generated and it will be sent to farmer’s mobile number.

Farmers have cultivated three varieties of paddy like BPT 5204, KNM 1638, RNR 1508 in the current season.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that farmers were evincing interest in selling their produce directly to the millers as they would secure Rs 22,950 per putty with consideration of moisture percentage up to 23% to 24% against the government proposal of 17 per cent. Speaking to The Hans India, a farmer Pamidakula Venkaish of Dampur village of Vidavalur mandal said that farmers were willing to sell the produce to the millers at the field immediately after harvesting the crop because they were offering around Rs 23,000 per putty considering moisture percentage of 23 to 24.

He said that there was no place for drying up the paddy due to scarcity of labour.

“This is the main reason of farmers selling the produce (paddy) in the open market instead of government,” he said.

The DAO said that the aim of the government in procuring paddy from the farmers is to provide proper MSP for his produce by avoiding middlemen’s role in paddy purchase.