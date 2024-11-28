Adventure sports zipline, sky cycling launched at Kailasagiri

Visakhapatnam : The NDA government is paying special attention to the development of the tourism sector in Andhra Pradesh.

In line with it, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) is initiating various projects to draw the attention of the tourists.

There are already a number of places in Visakhapatnam that attract tourists not just from neighbouring States but across various parts of the world.

Along with them, VMRDA is also planning adventure sports to cater to various sections of the people.

Sky cycling and zipline were launched on Kailasagiri, here on Wednesday. These were made available under a revenue sharing model between VMRDA and Sri Sai Moksha Shipping and Logistics. The new project was completed with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

The zipline and sky-cycling were made available to the tourists by VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal, east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan.

Speaking on the occasion, the VMRDA chairperson and Commissioner informed that the glass bridge which is currently under construction would be made operational by April, 2025.

They mentioned that a number of adventure sports will be made available in Visakhapatnam in the coming days.