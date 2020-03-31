After 6 deaths in Telangana, AP government focused on people who attended Delhi religious prayers

Severe tension erupted in two Telugu states after six deaths reported in Telangana alone on Monday. The deceased are said to participated in religious congregation at Markaz, Nizamuddin in Delhi. The prayers, which were held in Delhi between March 13-15, were attended by over 2,000 people. People from other Asian countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan participated in the prayers. More than 2 thousand Indians have also participated in the prayers including from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. A large number of people from the Telugu states participated in these prayers and most of them were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh government focused on those who attended religious prayers in Delhi and gathering information. The government is testing them and giving them free treatment. Some have already been moved to isolation wards.

The residents of East Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam districts in Andhra Pradesh have reportedly gone to religious prayers in Delhi. Among the three cases emerged in East Godavari district, two of them have travel history from Delhi. The authorities are focusing on those who had contacted with these persons. The places where the Corona positive persons have moved is sanitised has been and alerted the people.