After women farmers, women police complains to NCW for being assaulted by protesters

The women police in Amaravati have lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NOC), alleging that some of the protestors are behaving in an abominable manner with the female police in the villages of Amaravati.

Earlier, with the criticism of police attacks on protesting women farmers in the capital, the National Commission for Women took it as a suo moto cognizance and sent the committee to pursue the matter on Sunday. Meantime, the women policemen have met the commission.

Guntur Rural Police Officers Association President T. Manikyala Rao, female staff Sandhyarani, Anantha Krishna, Sirisha, Kumari, Venkateswaramma, Appamma, Padma, Shyamala, Veeranagu, Venkateswara Rao and Lakshmaiah have lodged a complaint with NCW senior coordinator Kanchen Khattar.

In the memorandum submitted to the commission, the female police alleged that they have been abused by the villagers in Amaravati. "We are not allowed to buy water and snacks from shops in the villages and treated in an unfair manner." the female police complained.