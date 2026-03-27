AGPL bags gold award at ‘CII AP Industrial Safety Excellence Awards 2025’

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) has been honoured with the prestigious Gold Award for the ‘Best Safety Performer for the Year 2025’ under the ports and logistics category at the Confederation of Indian Industry, Andhra Pradesh, 'Industrial Safety Excellence Awards 2025' presentation ceremony.

This recognition highlights the port’s commitment towards workplace safety, operational excellence and sustainable practices as it has consistently been implementing advanced safety protocols, technology-driven systems and employee-focused initiatives to ensure a secure and efficient working environment. Over the past few years, AGPL has earned several national recognitions for safety and sustainability, underlining its leadership in promoting safe, responsible and well-governed operations within the maritime and logistics sector.

Apart from adhering to comprehensive safety management systems aligned on a par with established national and international standards, key safety initiatives of the AGPL included regular safety audits, inspections and training programmes to nurture a strong and collaborative safety culture among employees and stakeholders. Deployment of advanced fire safety and emergency response mechanisms to strengthen preparedness and enable rapid incident management, integration of technology enabled safety solutions for real-time monitoring and effective mitigation of operational risks, implementation of a vehicle management system with focus on driver wellness, promoting road safety and reducing fatigue-related risks across port operations form part of the prime safety initiatives.

Terming the award as a true milestone for the port, AGPL management said, “The award from the CII Andhra Pradesh is a testament to the port’s dedication to ensuring safety and well-being of its workforce and partners while continuously improving operational performance.”