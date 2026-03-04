Ahead of Int’l Women’s Day, police honour women

Anakapalli: As part of the ‘International Women’s Day’ week, special programmes focusing on women empowerment, health and social responsibility were organised across Anakapalli.

Based on the directions of District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha, a number of events have been planned on the occasion.

They include blood donation camps, free health check-ups and awareness seminars in all police stations across the district with the involvement of women police, women welfare secretaries and the public.

Narsipatnam DSP P Srinivasa Rao supervised the blood donation camp and free health camp along with Inspector Murali, ASIs Sunny Babu, Sahiba Anjum, representatives of Rahul Laparoscopy Hospital (Tuni) and Mother Blood Centre took part in the event.

Anakapalli DSP M Sravani supervised the medical camp at NTR Hospital along with Inspector Prem Kumar, Traffic Inspector Venkatanarayana and ASI Venkateswara Rao.

Meanwhile, Narsipatnam Town Inspector Gafoor and SI Umamaheswara Rao organised an awareness seminar on women’s safety at the SC Girls’ Hostel.

At Elamanchili CHC, Town and Rural SIs Savitri and Upendra conducted free health check-ups for women staff and the general public.

Free medical check-ups were conducted at Atchutapuram police station in collaboration with the medical team of Pawan Sai Hospital. At Kotauratla CHC, SI Ramesh organised a medical check-up for women staff and public. Speaking on the occasion, the District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha mentioned that the role of women in the development of society is remarkable.

“We are organising the week-long programmes with an aim of enhancing women’s safety and health. The events not only focus on women’s health but also build awareness about being cautious of crimes and staying alert.

The SP further stated that it is a matter of pride that women police officers and women welfare secretaries are participating in the blood donation camps and it reflects their service-oriented attitude.

Also, he added that he wants women to grow strong and healthy.