Ahmedabad Plane Crash: AP govt postpones one year celebrations of govt

In the wake of the tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced the postponement of its planned victory meeting, originally scheduled to celebrate one year in power. This decision was made during a high-level meeting at the residence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who expressed profound shock at the incident.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences for the numerous lives lost in the crash, which involved an Air India flight departing for London with 242 passengers and crew on board. Tragically, all 242 individuals aboard perished in the accident. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was en route to visit his daughter in London, was among those who lost their lives.

In light of this catastrophe, the government has also decided to postpone the 'First Step in Good Governance' programme that was set for Thursday evening. Rescue operations are currently underway at the crash site, and political leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, have expressed their sorrow over the tragic event through social media.