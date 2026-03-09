AI era begins in Andhra Pradesh Govt hospitals

Vijayawada: The State government has ushered in a new era of artificial intelligence–driven healthcare in government hospitals, launching pilot projects that promise faster diagnosis and better-quality medical services. In line with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State has initiated large-scale experimental deployment of AI-enabled innovations developed by start-up firms on Sunday.

As part of the pilot phase, 18 innovators have simultaneously introduced cutting-edge solutions in 18 selected government hospitals across the State. Around 40 advanced devices are being used to conduct screening and confirmatory diagnostic tests for nearly 15 types of diseases. These include cervical cancer, heart ailments, tuberculosis, anaemia, neurological disorders in children, cataract, glaucoma, sickle cell anaemia and other conditions. Advanced software platforms are also supporting clinical decision-making.

The initiative is significantly reducing the time required for disease detection, enabling doctors to make quicker and more accurate diagnoses while ensuring timely treatment for patients.

Hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, Guntur, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Parvathipuram and Tenali are among those implementing the pilot projects.

Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the programme marks a revolutionary transformation in public healthcare through AI adoption. He noted that a detailed report on the pilot outcomes will soon be submitted to the Chief Minister, and further expansion will follow based on his directions. AI-enabled services will also be integrated with digital health ID systems to streamline patient data management.

The programme is being implemented with support from Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, reflecting the Chief Minister’s commitment to technology-driven governance. Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur is closely supervising implementation.

Under the nationwide ‘AP MedTech Innovation Challenge’, 297 applications were received, of which 18 were shortlisted after a rigorous three-stage evaluation by the Committee for Applied Technologies in Health (CATH), comprising leading medical and technology experts.

The innovations span four categories: AI diagnostic tools, portable point-of-care devices, wearable smart monitoring systems, and remote telemedicine solutions—bringing advanced, accessible and affordable healthcare closer to the people.