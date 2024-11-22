Aim to design Tirumala as a planned model town: TTD EO

Tirupati: Aiming to design Tirumala as a well-planned model town, TTD will take up corrective measures to set right unplanned buildings that came up during 2019 -24, stated TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

Addressing reporters at Tirupati Administrative Building on Thursday, the EO said permissions were given indiscriminately for the construction of buildings in the last five years, resulting in buildings (Donors Guest Houses) coming up in a haphazard manner. TTD will take corrective measures for the reconstruction of the existing buildings to give a traditional look, he added. He felt an urgent need for a vision document and set up an Urban Development and Town Planning Wing for TTD.

The EO said there should be multilevel or smart parking facilities for the new buildings and constructions to avoid traffic congestion as well make footpaths pedestrian friendly in Tirumala. Even some old cottages, RTC bus stand also needs to be redeveloped. A senior most and retired town planning officer was appointed as the advisor to carry out the above task in a professional way, keeping in view the futuristic needs for the next few decades, he stated.

Adding further, the EO said, TTD board also decided to spruce up spiritual ambience in Tirumala by naming the existing cottages after divine names. ‘TTD is contemplating to give around 150 divine names so that donors of cottages can select and accordingly rest houses in Tirumala will be renamed’.