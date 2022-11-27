AIYF stages half-naked protest to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: Opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), All India Youth Federation (AIYF) staged a half-naked protest at Gurajada statue near RTC Complex in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, AlYF district convener Y Rambabu termed VSP as the pride of Andhra Pradesh and it should not be sold off to the private players. He mentioned that the VSP was established followed by several sacrifices of the people and it came into reality with an eventful agitation that poured life to the slogan 'Visakha Ukku-Andhrula Hakku'.

Rambabu said ever since the Central government made the privatisation announcement, communist parties, public associations, student unions and workers of various industries have been staging protests and rallies for the past 660 days across the state, more so in Visakhapatnam. Further, the AlYF district convener wondered that four days ago, without considering the sentiments of the people, representatives of Adani Group came to visit the steel plant.

He expressed anger over the attitude of the BJP government towards Andhra Pradesh. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the role of RSS and BJP in the establishment of public sector organisations in the country. Rambabu alleged that the Union government has been working with an aim of handing over the country's wealth to the corporate sectors from the time the BJP came to power.