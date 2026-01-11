Akkineni hospital removes kidney tumour with robotic surgery

Vijayawada: Akkineni Hospital chairman D Mani Akkineni said that a woman suffering from a kidney tumour was saved from a life-threatening condition through advanced robotic surgery.

Addressing a press meet on Saturday at the hospital in Bharatinagar here, she said a 50-year-old woman, who had been suffering for a long time from high blood pressure and diabetes, approached their hospital for treatment of a tumour in her right kidney. Tests found the tumour was about 8 centimetre size.

Under the leadership of the hospital’s urologist Dr Sambaru Venkatakrishna, the medical team successfully performed a robotic surgery and removed the tumour saving patient’s life. She added that the patient is now doing well and is able to carry out all her daily activities as before.

Dr Mani said Akkineni Hospital, which initially focused on women’s healthcare, has now been developed into a multi-specialty hospital by establishing all major departments.

Hospital general manager Danda Gali Reddy was also present at the press meet.