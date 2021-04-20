Alarming rise in Covid cases in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Cases are increasing rapidly under the second wave of Covid in Srikakulam district.

Within 17 days between April 6 and 20, 7,068 Covid positive cases have been reported across the district. On Tuesday alone, the district recorded 1,344 positive cases, the highest reported on a single day. Speaking on the occasion, District Collector J Nivas appealed to people to compulsorily wear masks. A fine of Rs 100 will be collected from those who do not wear masks at public places.

The Collector explained that in urban areas including Srikakulam city, Amudalavalasa, Rajam, Palakonda, Palasa, Narasannapeta, Tekkali, Itchapuram and Sompeta in the district more number of cases are being reported than in rural areas during the second wave.

District Medical and Health Department officials have been directed to launch fever survey again in the district to identify people suffering from Covid and similar symptoms in order to provide them medical care as early as possible. The Collector also warned managements of various private schools and colleges against running half day classes (from morning to afternoon).

District officials appealed to people not to organise mass celebrations in connection with Sri Rama Navami festival on Wednesday.