ALC holds workshop on AI tools for future readiness

Vijayawada: AndhraLoyola College organised a workshop on ‘AI Tools for Today & Tomorrow’ here on Tuesday, aimed at equipping students with industry-relevant artificial intelligence skills. The session was led by Bala Naga Sai, AI Trainer at 1M1B (One Million for One Billion), in collaboration with EY and IBM.

A total of 354 students from MCA and B Sc Computer Science participated in the programme, which focused on applying AI tools to real-world challenges. The workshop emphasised responsible resource use, alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the broader impact of AI on society, the economy, and the environment.

Students were introduced to cutting-edge technologies including Generative AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Large Language Models (LLMs). The sessions also covered AI’s role in shaping future careers and the evolving workplace.

A key feature of the event was the introduction of the AI Skills Passport, developed by 1M1B in partnership with EY GDS and supported by Microsoft. The initiative enables students to register on a learning platform, complete structured modules, and work toward certifications offered by IBM with Microsoft’s support.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Manjula, Head of the Department of MCA, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in preparing students for the rapidly changing technological landscape.