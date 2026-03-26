Alert TTE reaches out to pregnant woman just in time

Visakhapatnam: A pregnant woman, travelling along with her husband in coach S/8 of Dhanbad–Podanur Amrit Bharat Express (16620) from Rourkela to Jolarpettai developed severe labour pain shortly after the train passed Rayagada. The on-duty train ticket examiner S Srikant took swift action alerting the Waltair Commercial Control with immediate action. Demonstrating alertness and dedication, the TTE informed Waltair commercial control to arrange for medical assistance at the next suitable station. In response to the TTE's request, staff from medical, commercial, and security were mobilised and attended to the woman passenger at Parvathipuram.

In the meantime, the woman safely delivered a baby boy onboard the train. Both mother and newborn are reported to be healthy and safe. Subsequently, the mother, along with her husband and newborn, was shifted to the Government Hospital at Parvathipuram for further medical care.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra appreciated the prompt response, coordination and humanitarian approach displayed by the railway staff. He commended their collective effort and dedication in ensuring timely assistance and rising to the occasion during this critical situation.