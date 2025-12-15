All-India Invitation Football tournament begins in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The DRM Cup All India Invitation Football Tournament kicked off here on Sunday amid great enthusiasm at Waltair football stadium organised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA) Waltair Division. The event will continue till December 21.

Divisional Railway Manager and ECoRSA president, Lalit Bohra, inaugurated the tournament in the august presence of president, ECoR Women’s Welfare Organisation Jyotsna Bohra, ADRMs E Santharam, and K Rama Rao.

Addressing the gathering, Bohra announced that Waltair Division will host regular football tournaments at a grand scale, calling this an ideal time to launch such initiatives. He highlighted the timely coincidence of a world-renowned footballer’s ongoing tour oin India to promote the sport, crediting ECoRSA’s proactive efforts in organising the prestigious event.

Speaking on the occasion, sports officer Haranath mentioned that Waltair Division paid efforts and assured future collaborations to host more events at the stadium, nurturing young talent from villages across the region.

Matches will be held day and night under floodlights at the stadium. About 14 teams from various states and organisations are taking part in the event. The inaugural match was held between Telangana and Bondamunda.

President of Andhra Pradesh Football Association Kotagiri Sreedhar, general secretary N. Usha, and other dignitaries and ECoRSA members were present.