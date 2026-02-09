All-India Sanskrit students cultural youth festival begins at NSU

Tirupati: The first All-India Sanskrit Students Cultural Youth Festival 2026 began at National Sanskrit University (NSU) on Sunday in a grand manner. Renowned mridangam artist Peravali Jaya Bhaskar attended the programme as the chief guest. He, along with NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, inaugurated the festival by lighting the lamp. More than 120 student artistes from 13 universities across the country are participating in the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaya Bhaskar said that organising an All-India level cultural youth festival for Sanskrit students was a commendable initiative. He noted that such events help students understand the cultural, musical and dance traditions described in classical Sanskrit texts like the Natya Shastra.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Krishna Murthy said that along with Sanskrit education, the university is encouraging students to bring out their artistic talents. He explained that the festival is being organised by the university through Vema Bhupala Kalaparishat to provide students a platform to explore excellence in music, dance and literature at the national level. Festival coordinator Dr Leena Chandra, additional coordinators Dr Dharmadasan, Dr Hamsa Prabhakar Ravidas, Dr Adarsh and Dr Narayana Namboodiri were present. Academic Dean Prof Rajanikant Shukla, Registrar K Venkatanarayana Rao, Prof C Ranganathan, Students Welfare Dean Prof S Dakshinamurthy Sharma and Prof Narayana also took part.