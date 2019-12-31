All services from Village Secretariat, the new system to be available from January 1, 2020

The newly opened village and ward ministries will be available for the public from Wednesday, January 1. Beginning at some point starting December 26th. The Rs 200 crore allocated for infrastructure of computers, UPS, printers, lamination machines, fingerprint scanners, furniture and internet (internet). 4 lakh sample papers have been distributed to all secretaries for printing of various types of certificates. The existing panchayat and ward buildings will be used as secretaries.

Recently, the administration has approved the construction of 3,189 village secretariat buildings as part of the employment scheme. Nearly 500 village secretaries, which are far away from the city could not access the Internet. This problem has arisen especially in tribal areas on high hills.

"Computers, scanners, and printers are supplied similarly to the rest of the places. Day-to-day tasks are stored on computers and connected to the nearest secretariat with internet access, " officials said.