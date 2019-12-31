Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

All services from Village Secretariat, the new system to be available from January 1, 2020

All services from Village Secretariat, the new system to be available from January 1, 2020
Highlights

The newly opened village and ward ministries will be available for the public from Wednesday, January 1.

The newly opened village and ward ministries will be available for the public from Wednesday, January 1. Beginning at some point starting December 26th. The Rs 200 crore allocated for infrastructure of computers, UPS, printers, lamination machines, fingerprint scanners, furniture and internet (internet). 4 lakh sample papers have been distributed to all secretaries for printing of various types of certificates. The existing panchayat and ward buildings will be used as secretaries.

Recently, the administration has approved the construction of 3,189 village secretariat buildings as part of the employment scheme. Nearly 500 village secretaries, which are far away from the city could not access the Internet. This problem has arisen especially in tribal areas on high hills.

"Computers, scanners, and printers are supplied similarly to the rest of the places. Day-to-day tasks are stored on computers and connected to the nearest secretariat with internet access, " officials said.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana31 Dec 2019 11:05 AM GMT

IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana

From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the world
From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the...
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year...
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
Gen Mukund Naravane takes charge as new Army chief
PM Modi
PM Modi's CAA Outreach: Better Late Than Never


Top