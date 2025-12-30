All set for Ekadasi fete at Narasimha Swamy temple

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): The historical Srimath Khadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple is being beautifully decorated in a grand manner in view of the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadasi (Mukkoti Ekadasi) festival.

As part of the celebrations, devotees will be allowed darshan through the ‘Uttara Dwaram’ (Northern Gate) from 3.30 am on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, temple authorities announced.

Thousands of devotees from across the State are expected to visit the temple on the occasion.

Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements are made so that devotees face no inconvenience.

He stressed the need for maintaining cleanliness in and around the temple premises, particularly along the temple streets, and instructed authorities to carry out regular sanitation and hygiene measures.

The MLA also asked officials to put in place adequate crowd management and security measures to facilitate smooth darshan for devotees arriving from different parts of the State, without any hindrance.

Appealing to devotees, Venkata Prasad invited people to visit the temple along with their families and seek the blessings of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the sacred occasion.

Meanwhile, the MLA congratulated senior officials for successfully conducting the Ijitim (special ritual arrangements) held earlier on a large scale, appreciating their careful planning and effective execution that ensured the programme was conducted smoothly without any disruption.