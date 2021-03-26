Alla Nani reviews on covid affected districts in Andhra, directs officials to set up hospitals

With the increase in Coronavirus cases onec again in Andhra Pradesh, the government is on high alert. Deputy CM Alla Nani conducted a review on coronavirus control. He spoke to DHMOs of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Chittoor districts and ordered to take precautionary measures to prevent the cases from escalating. He suggested setting up covid-19 hospitals in districts where cases were high and ordered to send survey teams to the districts.



Alla Nani said that more cases are likely to be registered in Chittoor district. Due to its proximity to the three states, Chittoor district is likely to be registered more cases. He said Coronavirus treatment is being provided in Tirupati RUIA and SVIMs and 100 beds have been prepared in Chittoor and Madanapalle government hospitals. The Deputy CM also inquired about the increase in cases in East Godavari district.

On the other hand, according to the bulletin in the AP on Thursday, 35,196 samples were tested and 758 were found to be positive. Chittoor district recorded the highest number of 175 new cases while Guntur district recorded 127, Visakhapatnam 98 and Krishna 80 per cent coronavirus cases. It is a matter of concern that double digit cases are being registered in all the 13 districts of the state. At present Chittoor district has the highest number of 647 active cases while East Godavari district has 516 active cases while two in Chittoor died due to coronavirus.