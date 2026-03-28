Alleged land record manipulation by VRO triggers outrage in Kurnool

Kurnool: Allegations of serious irregularities in land records have emerged from Kallur village in Kallur mandal of Kurnool district, where a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Meesala Maddilety is accused of abusing his position to facilitate illegal encroachment. The incident has sparked widespread concern among local residents, as the official, responsible for protecting government and public lands, is alleged to have manipulated records to benefit private interests, including registering land in his mother’s name M Venkata Lakshmamma.

The dispute pertains to 1.50 acres of land in Survey No. 70/2B, reportedly assigned by the government in 1972 to Mariyamma, a resident of Bhairapuram village. Her son, Nagaraju speaking to The Hans India, stated that despite repeated applications seeking updation of the land in online adangal records, authorities failed to act. Recently, he found that unidentified persons, accompanied by the VRO, had entered the land with machinery and initiated work, prompting him to question their presence.

According to the victim, the VRO initially attempted to defuse the situation, claiming lack of prior knowledge and proposing discussions. However, during subsequent interactions, the official and his associates allegedly declined to produce supporting documents and instead challenged the victim to present his own. Nagaraju insisted on taking the matter before higher authorities, including the District Collector, but alleged that the VRO refused to cooperate and issued threats, stating he would handle the issue at the MRO office.

Further suspicions have been raised over the alleged creation of forged documents, including a patta and adangal passbook, reportedly based on a fabricated signature of the then Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Krishnaveni. Locals and public representatives have alleged possible collusion involving officials and private individuals. They have demanded a thorough investigation by the District Collector, Joint Collector, and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), urging strict legal action against those found guilty and justice for the affected family.

The Hans India tried to speak to the VRO Meesala Maddilety to get his version over the allegations over phone. Despite calling him for two time, he denied to attend the call. The VRO is even least bothered to respond to the message dropped to him.